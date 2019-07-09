Clear
Madison County sheriff trying to identify suspect in thefts

The office says the thefts took place about 2:30 a.m. July 6.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:58 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in thefts in multiple vehicles on Brier Fork Road off Moores Mill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Payne at 256-533-8841 or jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov

