Madison County sheriff trying to identify suspect in thefts

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in thefts in multiple vehicles on Brier Fork Road off Moores Mill Road.
The office says the thefts took place about 2:30 a.m. July 6.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Payne at 256-533-8841 or jpayne@madisoncountyal.gov
