Thefts from cars in Madison County subdivision leave neighbors on edge

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a suspect in thefts from cars in the Bainbridge subdivision in Merdianville.

The people who live in the subdivision tell WAAY 31 they are on edge.

Sasha Brewer says she's only lived in the area for a few months and has already heard about people stealing.

"We have to keep an eye out for ourselves and each other," she said.

The sheriff's office released a picture of a young suspect caught on someone's surveillance camera early Sunday morning. They say he was stealing from unlocked cars and took cash, a cell phone and possibly a gun.

"It's sad that we don't live in a place and time where we can trust people with doing what's right. You know, if it's not yours, don't touch it," Brewer said.

Investigators say always lock your car and keep valuables out of site. Brewer says neighbors need to look out for each other, because this can happen to anyone at any time.

"Even when you're doing everything you're supposed to do, you can still become a victim and a target," she said.

Right now, investigators say it's possible the suspect has a stolen gun, so if you see him, don't approach him. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839.