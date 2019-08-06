Madison County sheriff seeks help linking vehicle to crime

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle it says may have been used by a suspect in a theft/burglary on Echo Lane on Aug. 1.
If you can identify anyone associated with the vehicle or its whereabouts, contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov
