Madison County sheriff seeks help linking vehicle to crime

The sheriff's office says the crime took place Aug. 1.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 7:55 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle it says may have been used by a suspect in a theft/burglary on Echo Lane on Aug. 1.

If you can identify anyone associated with the vehicle or its whereabouts, contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov

