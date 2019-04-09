The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.
The incident happened on April 3 on Opp Reynolds Road in Toney, according to the office.
If you can help, contact Investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or email krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov
Related Content
- Madison County sheriff seeks burglary suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks Sunday morning burglary suspect
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office seeking international accreditation
- Burglary suspect arrested after running from deputies in Madison County
- Marshall County authorities seek help finding burglary suspect
- Police seek help with Huntsville, Madison business burglaries spree
- Madison County sheriff looking for vehicle break-in suspect
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office seeks check fraud suspect
- Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies
Scroll for more content...