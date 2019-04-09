Clear
Madison County sheriff seeks burglary suspect

The incident happened on April 3 on Opp Reynolds Road in Toney, according to the office.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

If you can help, contact Investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or email krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov

