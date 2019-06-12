The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this man who it says is wanted for the theft of a 2013 Porsche Panamera from a business on University Drive W.
If you can ID or have info, contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or email clocke@madisoncountyal.gov
Related Content
- Madison County sheriff seeks Porsche theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- Madison County authorities identify package theft suspect
- UPDATE: Madison County sheriff identifies burglary suspect
- Limestone County sheriff seeks property damage suspect
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office seeking international accreditation
- Limestone County sheriff: Theft suspect followed deliveries, snatched packages
- Madison County sheriff looking for vehicle break-in suspect
- Madison Co. Sheriff's Office wants help identifying Walmart jewelry theft suspects
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office seeks check fraud suspect
Scroll for more content...