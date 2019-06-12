Clear
Madison County sheriff seeks Porsche theft suspect

Help police if you can

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this man who it says is wanted for the theft of a 2013 Porsche Panamera from a business on University Drive W.

If you can ID or have info, contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or email clocke@madisoncountyal.gov

