Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect tied to a February incident at a storage unit.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

See info in the tweet below. If you can help, contact Investigator Harvey at 256-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov

