Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect tied to a February incident at a storage unit.
See info in the tweet below. If you can help, contact Investigator Harvey at 256-533-8835 or jharvey@madisoncountyal.gov
