2 suspects in Tuesday Ardmore homicide found, hunt continues for 2 more

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it has located two of its suspects in the Tuesday murder of Diane Ferguson Ballard in Ardmore.

Earlier Thursday, the office said it was looking for three suspects. Now, the office says there are four: 2 located, 2 at large.

Deputies made the arrests at the Murphy USA gas station on South Memorial Parkway, about 30 miles from the home in Ardmore where this week's murder happened.

Three people, including 2 of the suspects, were found in a red Mercedes. One suspect is under arrest and charged with capital murder and robbery. Warrants for those same charges are being prepared for the second suspect.

A third man in the vehicle was detained but has not been charged. Police say he was driving the car.

"We are trying to finish the identification and get them rounded up. Any help we can get, we are more than willing to accept," said Capt. Michael Salmonsky with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Police haven't said what the group of men is accused of stealing. The Mercedes was towed from the gas station. Investigators are getting a search warrant to see if anything related to the robbery or murder is inside it.

Police tell us there are four suspects, but they've only given us the identities of three. We don't know which of these men was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Huntsville Police Department helped with transport and scene security. Madison County SWAT and Madison County Narcotics also contributed.

--------------------

From earlier:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects who possibly were involved in the Elkwood Section homicide that occurred Tuesday, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

Diane Ferguson Ballard, 72, was found dead Tuesday in her home in Ardmore off Elkwood Section Road. Read more here

Shaw said the three could be armed with rifles, and anywhere in Madison County and the surrounding area.

The three suspects are:

* Khalib Holden, 18, a 6’1” 140-pound black male

* Adrian Miguel Lopez, 18, a 6-foot 145-pound black male

* Quintin Sincere Courtney, 20, a 5’11” 175-pound black male

Law Enforcement also is looking for a 2010 Honda Accord with license plate number of 47ZG969.

Anyone with information can call 256-722-7181.