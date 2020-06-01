Madison County sheriff says he’s monitoring George Floyd protests around the country

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s monitoring protests around the country following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The department says it’s communicating and sharing information with other local law enforcement agencies.

A news release sent to WAAY 31 on Monday says the sheriff’s office prepares and maintains plans for events like severe weather, pandemics and civil unrest so the necessary manpower and equipment are available if needed.

“We live in a great diverse community that seems to always find ways to have constructive conversations. As the County’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I look forward to seeing that continue. To the citizens of Madison County, know that the men and women of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are working hard to make sure this remains a peaceful community and a great place to live and raise a family. Not only because it is what we have sworn to do, but because we are members of this community also. Thank you for your support,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.