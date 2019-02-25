Madison County sheriff looking for vehicle break-in suspect

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a breaking and entering of a vehicle suspect.
They say it happened about 4 a.m. Sunday off Patterson Lane.
The sheriff’s office said there possibly could be three other accomplices.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information, contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov
