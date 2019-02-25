Clear
Madison County sheriff looking for vehicle break-in suspect

The sheriff’s office said there possibly could be three other accomplices.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a breaking and entering of a vehicle suspect.

They say it happened about 4 a.m. Sunday off Patterson Lane.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov

