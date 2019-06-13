Madison County sheriff charges man with murder after May fight ends in death

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder.

Joshua Lee Barclay, 30, was charged with reckless murder on Thursday.

On May 15, the sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Butler Road on a report of a vehicle in a field. Kevin Lewter, 25, was found in the vehicle and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment to unknown injuries at that time, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Lewter underwent surgery but died May 16 from injuries that were determined to have been sustained during a physical altercation, Shaw said.

Barclay is being held on a $10,000 murder bond, $2,500 for using false identity to obstruct justice and two no bonds for probation revocation and fugitive from justice (Santa Rosa County, FL.)