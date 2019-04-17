Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for child sexual abuse.
Christopher Aaron Wade, 34, is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Bond is set at $40,000.
The sheriff’s office says that, because the victim is a juvenile, details of the incident will not be released.
The accusations were reported at a school and a school employee contacted the sheriff’s office Monday, according to law enforcement.
At this time, there is only believed to be a single victim.
