Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse

Christopher Aaron Wade

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 9:09 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for child sexual abuse.

Christopher Aaron Wade, 34, is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Bond is set at $40,000.

The sheriff’s office says that, because the victim is a juvenile, details of the incident will not be released.

The accusations were reported at a school and a school employee contacted the sheriff’s office Monday, according to law enforcement.

At this time, there is only believed to be a single victim.

