The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Sean Jeffrey Bayman was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Madison County Jail, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Bayman’s bond was set at $50,000. He made bond and was released from jail Thursday.
Shaw said the sheriff’s office received a tip from another law enforcement agency in reference to Bayman. An investigation was initiated and conducted for about one month.
Electronic devices were seized during the search. A forensic investigation of the devices revealed several images of child pornography, Shaw said.
Related Content
- Madison County sheriff charges man with 5 counts of child porn possession
- Florence man charged with 289 counts of child porn possession
- Florence man charged with 198 counts of child porn possession
- Huntsville man charged with child porn possession
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges man with child porn possession
- Sheffield man convicted of possessing 13,000 child porn images sentenced
- Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse
- Sheriff's office: Madison County man used bitcoin to buy child porn
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to child porn charge
- Morgan County man charged with making child porn
Scroll for more content...