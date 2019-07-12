Madison County sheriff charges man with 5 counts of child porn possession

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Sean Jeffrey Bayman was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Madison County Jail, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Bayman’s bond was set at $50,000. He made bond and was released from jail Thursday.

Shaw said the sheriff’s office received a tip from another law enforcement agency in reference to Bayman. An investigation was initiated and conducted for about one month.

Electronic devices were seized during the search. A forensic investigation of the devices revealed several images of child pornography, Shaw said.