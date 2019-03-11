Madison County sheriff arrests 2 for identity theft, debit/credit card fraud

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has arrested two people for identity theft and two counts each of encoded date fraud.

Elijah Carlos Escutary, 25, and Brian Vigniero, 26, were arrested March 7, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The arrest comes after the sheriff’s office received several cases where victim's debit/credit card numbers had been unlawfully obtained and subsequently cloned in order to make purchases in the Huntsville area, Shaw said.

Criminal investigators worked with local financial institutions and area businesses to set up and apprehend the suspects while they were actively committing the offenses.

Shaw said the suspects also are wanted in North Carolina.

He said a deputy spotted them and made a traffic stop.

The suspects had the duplicated cards and multiple money orders they bought with the cards. Price ranged from $500 to $1,000, Shaw said.

Shaw said this was a multi-level scam. Once the suspects got the card information they called owners to get their security codes, which is how they then bought the money orders.

Both Escutary and Vigniero are residents of the Miami, FL, area and were booked into the Madison County Jail on $60,000 cash bonds each in addition to also being arrested for possession of marijuana in the second degree with a bond of $500 each.

Shaw said both suspects also have multiple felony warrants in other states for similar financial related crimes.