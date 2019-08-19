Madison County sheriff: Traffic backed up due to wreck at Highway 231 and Joe Quick Road

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says drivers should avoid Highway 231 and Joe Quick Road while northbound traffic is backed up from a wreck.
The department says drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.
