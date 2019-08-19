Clear
Madison County sheriff: Traffic backed up due to wreck at Highway 231 and Joe Quick Road

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:59 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says drivers should avoid Highway 231 and Joe Quick Road while northbound traffic is backed up from a wreck.

The department says drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

