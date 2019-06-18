Madison County sheriff: Suspect wanted after theft in Mt. Carmel School area

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a theft suspect.
The department says the incident happened in the Mt. Carmel Elementary School area around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. If you can identify the suspect or have information, contact Investigator Whitt at 256-533-8834 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.
