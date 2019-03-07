Madison County sheriff: Runaway rodeo bull back in custody

Half Moon has been located about three miles north of where he escaped his holding area, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff's office spokesman, said Half Moon, a 1,400-pound rodeo bull, is "safe and secure" in a pasture and that his owner is en route to pick him up.

From Wednesday:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is telling people not to approach a 1,400-pound rodeo bull currently on the loose.

The office says it is in the area of Moores Mill Road from Winchester to Hwy. 72 East and Chase to Meridian to Wholesale in the wooded areas of these locations.

The sheriff's office said the bull, named Half Moon, escaped his holding area on Feb. 22 during a rodeo at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search by using a helicopter but was not able to locate the bull.

Half Moon is brindle in color with a half-white face.