Madison County sheriff: Man shot while trying to break into ex-girlfriend's home

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

It says the investigation is ongoing, but it appears the man was shot when he tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Adelene Lane.

Sheriff’s office deputies responded after receiving a call of a shooting victim at the hospital around 4 a.m. They found him with gunshot wounds.

The department says the person who shot the man was also waiting at the hospital and was uninjured. It says currently, his injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed, as of Tuesday afternoon.