Madison County sheriff: Huntsville murder suspect killed in jail fight

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the jail inmate killed Friday during a fight with another inmate.

Terran Burt, 21, of Huntsville died at Huntsville hospital Friday night.

Burt was in jail on a capital murder charge related to the 2018 killing of Charity Fennell, which Huntsville police said happened during a drug deal. (Read more HERE)

Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman, said Burt and the other inmate fought about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Burt was rendered unconscious, taken to Huntsville Hospital, and put on life support. He died about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The fight remains under investigation and charges are expected to be filed, Patterson said.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a news release: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Just because he was in our jail does not mean he was not someone’s loved one. His death deserves, and will receive, the same level of professional investigation that is expected in all cases.”