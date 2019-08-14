Madison County sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after body found in intersection

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in an intersection early Wednesday.
A driver saw the body and called 911, leading deputies to respond to the intersection of Rustic Trail and Frances Amelia Drive, northeast of Huntsville.
The body had gunshot wounds, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.
Additional information will be released pending notification of next of kin.
