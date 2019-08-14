Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after body found in intersection Full Story

Madison County sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after body found in intersection

Additional information will be released pending notification of next of kin

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in an intersection early Wednesday.

A driver saw the body and called 911, leading deputies to respond to the intersection of Rustic Trail and Frances Amelia Drive, northeast of Huntsville.

The body had gunshot wounds, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman.

Additional information will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events