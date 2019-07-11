Madison County sheriff: Help identify woman who used fake money at Dollar General

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who it says used a counterfeit $100 bill at a Dollar General store on Wall Triana Highway on June 7.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.
The sheriff’s office also is looking for a man who it says used a fake $100 bill at a Jeff Road Dollar General. Find that information here
