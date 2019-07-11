Clear
Madison County sheriff: Help identify woman who used fake money at Dollar General

This took place June 7.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who it says used a counterfeit $100 bill at a Dollar General store on Wall Triana Highway on June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Locke at 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.

The sheriff’s office also is looking for a man who it says used a fake $100 bill at a Jeff Road Dollar General. Find that information here

