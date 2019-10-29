Clear

Madison County sheriff: Help identify woman accused of using cloned card at local business

Courtesy of @mcsosheriffAL on Twitter

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 1:54 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect accused of using a cloned debit or credit card at the MAPCO on Highway 53 on Oct. 12 around 9:35 p.m.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events