The Madison County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect accused of using a cloned debit or credit card at the MAPCO on Highway 53 on Oct. 12 around 9:35 p.m.
Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact 256-533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.
Female wanted for using a cloned debit/credit card at MAPCO on Hwy. 53 on October 12 around 9:35pm . Anyone knowing her identity or having information call Inv. Locke, 256-533-8827 or email clocke@madisoncountyal.gov. pic.twitter.com/dKs50pHoUS
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) October 29, 2019
Related Content
- Madison County sheriff: Help identify woman accused of using cloned card at local business
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- Limestone County sheriff wants help identifying woman accused of using cloned credit card at Walmart
- Madison authorities searching for card cloning scammer
- Huntsville police want help identifying suspects accused of using cloned debit cards
- UPDATE: Madison County sheriff identifies burglary suspect
- Police: Fraud suspects had equipment for cloning credit cards
- Huntsville police seek pizza-buying suspect with cloned credit card
- Madison County sheriff wants help identifying theft suspect
- Madison County sheriff trying to identify suspect in thefts
Scroll for more content...