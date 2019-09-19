Clear

Madison County sheriff: Help identify suspect in gas station gun theft

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-533-8847 or email sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov‬.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 7:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect in a recent theft from a vehicle at Chevron at 6551 Wall Triana.

The department says a female and male entered the vehicle and stole a firearm. Anyone with information is asked to call 256-533-8847 or email sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov‬.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events