Madison County sheriff: Help identify suspect in gas station gun theft

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect in a recent theft from a vehicle at Chevron at 6551 Wall Triana.
The department says a female and male entered the vehicle and stole a firearm. Anyone with information is asked to call 256-533-8847 or email sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.
