Madison County sheriff: Driver arrested after fleeing, hitting home with vehicle

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a driver is in custody after hitting a home Monday afternoon while fleeing from a deputy for a traffic violation.
The department says around 4:30 p.m., the department's narcotics unit tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. They say the driver pulled into a driveway on Oakwood Avenue, went around a home and hit the side of the home and a fence in the process.
