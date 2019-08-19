Clear
BREAKING NEWS Victim taken to hospital after shooting off Pulaski Pike in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County sheriff: Driver arrested after fleeing, hitting home with vehicle

The sheriff's office says the driver hit a home on Oakwood Avenue.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a driver is in custody after hitting a home Monday afternoon while fleeing from a deputy for a traffic violation.

The department says around 4:30 p.m., the department's narcotics unit tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. They say the driver pulled into a driveway on Oakwood Avenue, went around a home and hit the side of the home and a fence in the process.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events