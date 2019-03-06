Clear
Madison County sheriff: Do not approach 1,400-pound rodeo bull on the loose

Half Moon (Image from Madison County Sheriff's Office Twitter account)

If you see the bull, call the sheriff’s office at 256-722-7181.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is telling people not to approach a 1,400-pound rodeo bull currently on the loose.

The office says it is in the area of Moores Mill Road from Winchester to Hwy. 72 East and Chase to Meridian to Wholesale in the wooded areas of these locations.

The sheriff's office said the bull, named Half Moon, escaped his holding area on Feb. 22 during a rodeo at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center.

Half Moon is brindle in color with a half-white face.

It is believed the bull is located between Meridian Street/Shields Road/Winchester Road/Hwy 72.

