Clear

Madison County sheriff: Beware scammers pretending to be us

“The MCSO or any other law enforcement agency will never call over the phone to notify of warrants or demand payment,” the tweet said.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling people and lying about warrants.

According to the office’s Twitter account, scammers are claiming to be detectives Austin Brown and Sellers and leaving call back numbers of 256-573-1810 and 256-415-6337. When victims call, they are told they missed a judge’s summons and face a warrant with a $15,000 bond.

But if they pay immediately with a credit or debit card, it’s only $1,500.

“The MCSO or any other law enforcement agency will never call over the phone to notify of warrants or demand payment,” the tweet said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events