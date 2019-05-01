Madison County sheriff: Beware scammers pretending to be us

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling people and lying about warrants.

According to the office’s Twitter account, scammers are claiming to be detectives Austin Brown and Sellers and leaving call back numbers of 256-573-1810 and 256-415-6337. When victims call, they are told they missed a judge’s summons and face a warrant with a $15,000 bond.

But if they pay immediately with a credit or debit card, it’s only $1,500.

“The MCSO or any other law enforcement agency will never call over the phone to notify of warrants or demand payment,” the tweet said.