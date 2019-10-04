Madison County Coroner: Wreck on Old Big Cove Road at Old Highway 431 is fatal

Update: The Madison County Coroner says he is on the way to the scene of the fatal wreck.
Original story:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Old Big Cove at Highway 431 is shut down due to a wreck involving multiple vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. For live traffic alerts, click here.
OLD BIG COVE AT HWY 431 IS SHUT DOWN DUE TO AN MVA. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE.
— Dispatch Madison County AL Sheriff's Office (@mcsoDispatchAL) October 4, 2019
