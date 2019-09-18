Madison County sheriff, Alabama law enforcement leaders witness meth lab bust in Mexico

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they are focused on getting drugs off the streets after seeing a meth lab bust firsthand in Mexico.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town and law enforcement leaders from across the state visited Sinaloa, the home of a drug cartel where a meth lab was just busted.
Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner made the trip, saying he felt it was his duty to see firsthand where the dangerous drugs are coming from. He says the experience only made him want to attack drugs in Madison County even more.
The efforts and actions of this Alabama delegation underscores the commitment and lengths to which law enforcement in the state will go to ensure the safety of its citizens. (See video). https://t.co/QnIVb3DKtn
— USA Jay E. Town (@USAttyTown) September 18, 2019
