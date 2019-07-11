Madison County sheriff: 2 counterfeiting suspects identified thanks to social media tip

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says two counterfeiting suspects have been identified thanks to a tip from social media.
The sheriff's office says a man passed a fake $100 bill at the Dollar General on Jeff Road on June 23, and a woman did the same at a Dollar General on Wall Triana Highway on June 7.
The sheriff's office says the two suspects know each other, and more information will be available after warrants are obtained and they've been arrested.
