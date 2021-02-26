Madison County search warrants yield large cocaine seizures, 2 arrests

Multiple Madison County search warrants were executed this week, resulting in a large amount of cocaine being seized.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the first search was done on Lewisburg Drive where nearly four ounces of cocaine was found. Chasie Thompson was arrested for drug trafficking and booked into the Madison County Jail.

The second search happened on Virginia Boulevard. Agents found almost 3 ounces of cocaine, marijuana, a firearm and more than $15,000 in cash. Joe Lacy was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of what was located during the search, saying the two cases were not related.

