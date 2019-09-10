Clear

Madison County school receives $25,000 grant to build outdoor observatory

A local farmer nominated the school to receive the grant.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, a Madison County school, Riverton Elementary, was awarded a $25,000 grant through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program. 

The program helps farmers support rural public school systems. The elementary school will use the funds to build an outdoor observatory. 

Riverton Elementary is the only school in the state of Alabama to receive funds from the grant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events