Madison County school receives $25,000 grant to build outdoor observatory

On Tuesday, a Madison County school, Riverton Elementary, was awarded a $25,000 grant through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.
The program helps farmers support rural public school systems. The elementary school will use the funds to build an outdoor observatory.
Riverton Elementary is the only school in the state of Alabama to receive funds from the grant.
