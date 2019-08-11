Madison County school district taking extra precautions for outdoor sports during high heat

Last week, the district set heat protocols and sent them to coaches. The goal is to keep athletes and other students safe in the dangerous heat. Football practice has already started at Hazel Green High School and at the same time temperatures are getting dangerously high.

"Hot, the humidity is crazy, is stressful honestly," said student-athlete Emma Hollingsworth.

Players and coaches are feeling the heat this week as temperatures rise to dangerous levels. Hazel green's head football Coach Joel Schrenk is taking the heat guidelines seriously as a way to protect his players.

"Good water, good food, good rest.,we work on that and talk about that all the time," said Schrenk.

Players have to drink 2 gallons of water a day minimum and if they need water during practice it's there for them. Access to water is exactly what the district recommended to coaches last week in a note reminding them of heat risks.

"If a kid says 'I need water' go get water, we're not going to look a kid for 2 minutes of practice," said Schrenk.

The district also reminded coaches they need a plan to cool down players if a dangerous situation happens.

"We have capability to do an ice bath, right here on the field if we need that," said Schrenk.

The guidelines remind coaches to pay attention to high risk athletes due to medical and other conditions. Schrenk says the football staff will be keeping a close eye on players.

Once temps get above 91 degrees practice is limited to two hours. If they climb to more than 103 practice is limited to 1 hour.