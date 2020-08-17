Madison County school district meal pickup program starts on Wednesday

Madison County School District officials are making preparations for this school year's meal pickup program. It's to ensure students enrolled in the virtual program still get breakfast and lunch for the first 9 weeks for school starting this Wednesday.

Madison County School District's Director of Equity and Innovation Dr. Rachel Ballard said families will pick up their meal from their enrolled school at a designated time.

"If students currently receive free and reduced meals, that will continue. Families who typically pay for their meals then that will continue as well," said Dr. Rachel Ballard.

Dr. Ballard also said if families don't have transportation access to pick up their meal then someone will deliver it to them. They'll be charged the same rate, whether it's free, reduced or full price.

"We are asking families for 48hour turn around time. If they apply today, then our goal is to have it delivered to them by Wednesday," Dr. Ballard said.

So far there are nearly 19,000 students enrolled in the program. For the families who have not yet signed up, Dr. Ballard is encouraging them to apply as soon as possible.

"It is our goal that every single child in our school system has access to meals," Dr. Ballard said.

Dr. Ballard wants families to know that students who get free and reduced lunch will also qualify for free at home internet access.

For more information on how to sign up for the meal pickup program, then click on this link.