Madison County school bus driver shortage causing bus delay

Some families in Madison county are dealing with school bus delays up to an hour long.

The school district told us that's because its down 10 bus drivers forcing some of them to double up on routes.

Scott Gamache said his grandchildren ride the school bus everyday, but he’s noticed the time they’re dropped off and picked up varies.

"They love it. That’s the highlight of their day. They have a time when they’re supposed to be here, but that differs. It differs as much as 35-40 minutes," he said.

The district said several drivers had to go on leave for personal emergencies, so it trained 13 people to add to the force which should fill the gap and give them substitute drivers.

Gamache said they work to get his granddaughter ready for the bus every morning and try to keep her on a set routine. But the delays have caused some added stress for their family.

"With having breathing treatments that take 20-30 minutes it’s almost like playing ping pong," he said.

The district said those 13 drivers who are currently in class should be ready to hit the road in about 2 weeks. They're still accepting applications for more drivers.