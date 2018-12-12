Madison County road getting $1.1 million dollar safety improvements

Hobbs Island road is getting a face lift. The Madison County road crosses the Flint River, and it will be an alternate route when Cecil Ashburn is shut down in January.

Trish Sanchez said she drives the road everyday to get to work, so she was excited to learn the road will soon be safer.

"It's a lonely stretch of highway. It's in the country," she explained.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said they want to add guardrails to the road to stop cars from going 20 feet off the road into the river.

"We know that's a dangerous section of road there. There isn't any shoulder there, so as far as widening shoulder there we can't," he said.

Hill said the improvements will start after the first phase of the Cecil Ashburn widening project, once that road is partially re-open.

Hobbs Island is one of three routes the city has encouraged drivers to consider during the Cecil Ashburn repairs. However, Hill wants drivers to be aware of the potential dangers of the road.

"They need to make sure they pay attention to posted speed limits because there are sections of that road as any other road," he explained.

Hill said drivers need to obey the 45 mile an hour speed limit, or risk going off the road.

"If you don't follow those speed limits posted it could cause problems," he said.

The Hobbs Island Road improvements will cost more than a million dollars. The county and state will pay for it with the state picking up the majority of the tab.