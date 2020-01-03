Madison County road fixed after being ripped apart by rain

Some roads in Madison County were ripped apart by Thursday and Friday's rain.

Crews worked quickly to get a temporary patch down and re-open the road within an hour.

WAAY 31 received a photo of the curve of Homer Nance Road about a half-mile from Mount Carmel Elementary school where things are basically back to normal Friday night.

Crews said they'll have to return to the spot soon because this temporary fix won't last more than a few days.

"It’s been kind of an adventure coming to work. That’s for sure," said Naomi Traynor, who lives in Madison County.

Drivers said they've noticed the damage to roads across Madison County since the rain started Thursday morning, and were shocked by the photo taken by a driver on Homer Nance.

"That’s amazing. I would turn right around. Find a different way,” Traynor said.

County crews put a temporary patch on the road and had it fixed in about 30 minutes. Drivers hope the permanent fix comes before someone gets hurt.

"You don't want people running off the road or getting in car accidents because the road is tore up," said Nolan Engels, who lives in Madison County.

Drivers said they hope everyone takes it slow along the road in the meantime.

"Just be courteous be understanding of other drivers that’s for sure," Traynor said.

The patch does seem to be holding up so far, and Commissioner Roger Jones said he hopes to have his crews back out here soon to fix it permanently.

