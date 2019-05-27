Madison County river packed with kayakers during Memorial Day weekend

The Flint River in Madison county was packed with kayakers on Monday. The Madison County Rescue Squad said it responded to one rescue call on the river all weekend.

Matthew Foster works at Brown Bear Canoe and Kayak and said it has been nearly sold out during Memorial day weekend.

"It's been super busy. We've been packed since Friday and our parking has been more than ever. It's been pretty hot. Everyone seems to be having a good time," he explained.

Anthony Jones said he floated down the Flint river this weekend with his family and there were plenty of other people also on the water.

"I came up here one day and they had like 83 cars," Jones said.

Neither of the men were part of the group of lost kayakers that had to be saved on Sunday night. The Madison County Rescue Squad said it had crews out on the river from about 8:30 pm until 10:00 pm night looking for the lost group.

"I think it's a little dangerous to be out after dark. It's hard to see branches, things sticking up out of the water that can tip you over," Jones said.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department said the group that was lost had about 15 people in it and it was a mix of kids and adults. The volunteer fire department said no one got hurt, but they suggest anyone who goes out on the river wears a life jacket and stays with a group.

Foster told me it's important everyone is mindful of their surroundings, and to always have fun.

"Try to clean up after yourselves and encourage your friends to come. It's a fun time. We get a lot of first timers, and it's the perfect float for first timers," Foster said.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department said they normally see about one rescue a week during the summer.