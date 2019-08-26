Madison County residents unsure where to recycle glass

Since the end of July, there has been confusion about where to recycle your glass in Madison County.

Republic Services' contract with the Solid Waste Disposal Authority, or S.W.D.A., ended abruptly. WAAY 31 covered this story back in July about the abrupt closure of the service. It was the only center that collected glass in the area.

S.W.D.A. is now working with the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, or R.A.N.A., to offer residential recycling. R.A.N.A. says about 65,000 residents have signed up for its service, but it says it has never provided glass recycling since it opened in 1996.

Rigoberto Ortiz, the owner of The Rage Room in South Huntsville, is offering the community bins outside of his store for residents to drop their glass, since there is no place to drop it off in Huntsville.

Ortiz said people are confused as to where to recycle their glass, since the Republic Services recycle center closed.

"People have been complaining. A lot of folks haven't been doing much besides throwing their glass away in their trash, but they feel like, why not do something?" said Ortiz. "It's very disappointing."

John Barnett is the owner of South Central Recycling in Huntsville and said his company has been getting 20 to 30 calls a day from people asking where to recycle their glass. His company only takes cardboard and fiber materials.

"I'm kind of disappointed that there's nowhere to recycle glass that I know of. Unfortunately, I can't do that, because everyone needs that. So, I hope that an avenue will be found or a company will be able to recycle glass," Barnett said.

Barnett says he started to receive calls in July when Republic Services closed.

The closest place for glass recycling in Huntsville is the recycling center in Athens. Target stores are now also providing bins where you can drop your glass off.

In the meantime, Ortiz is willing to take glass and break it down for entertainment and therapeutic purposes.

"Bring it here. Dump it in this bin and go and break it into shards," said Ortiz.

S.W.D.A. told WAAY 31 it is looking for alternatives for people to dispose of glass and for a company that would purchase recycled glass.