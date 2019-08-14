Madison County residents seek help for dangerous sidewalks

Madison County resident Mary Carelli would like to enjoy a leisurely walk on the sidewalk right in front of her home on Clutts Road.

But she can't.

And she's not the only one.

Her neighbor, Allison Crutcher uses the same sidewalk to walk with her kids, and she has to turn around right in front of Mary's yard.

They both say there's a huge tree and massive area of undergrowth that's overgrown - causing a 15-foot-area of sidewalk to become unsafe.

"One of our neighbors jogs every morning," said Crutcher. "She (the jogger) was running through and then a snake jumped out, and I was I'm not letting my 5-year-old go through there."

The large root system was allowed to grow under the sidewalk - causing it to buckle. It's not easily assessible to people who are handicapped.

"It should not have gotten this high," said Carelli who moved into her home two years ago. She told WAAY-TV that "jungle" as she calls it has been allowed to grow out of control.

"This is dangerous and it's not good for anyone here."

Carelli said she called Madion County and Huntsville Utilities and both told her they would look into it, but she has not heard back from them.

So we called District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

"We're responsible for the sidewalks to the street," said Vandiver.

Eventually Carelli and Vandiver agreed to initially cutting the tree root system, clearing out debris and resurfacing the sidewalk.

It's important to note that although the county is responsibile for the upkeep of rights of way (sidewalks to streets), homeowners do have responsibilities as well.

Be sure to click here for the top 4 code violations in Madison County.