Madison County residents, officials prepare for potential severe weather this week

As we are keeping an eye on potential severe weather and flooding later this week, Madison County Emergency Management officials and residents are preparing.

One Madison County resident, Sandra Luna, says she was trapped in her home last week because of floodwaters. Sometimes when it floods, her family can be trapped at home for days.

"About 2 or 3 days," she explained.

With the threat of flooding, tornadoes and damaging wind around the corner, Madison County Emergency Management Officer, Scott Worsham, explained that they are keeping an eye on the weather.

The window for severe weather looks focused to later in the day Thursday.

"Could cause some problems, some temporary road closures, much like we saw last week from flash flooding," said Worsham.

Luna says she's seen flooding time and time again on her street, and she's ready just in case.

"If it's going to flood, it's going to flood, don't matter," said Luna.

Luna says last week, they had groceries ready in case they did get trapped in their home for a long period of time. Fortunately, water didn't get inside their house.