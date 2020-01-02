Madison County preps ahead of potential flash floods

There is a threat for flash flooding across multiple counties in North Alabama.

The City of Madison Public Works Department said people should try not to put trash bags or debris on the curbs and remember to clear all leaves from their drains as this will help reduce potential flooding. You'll want to do the same thing in all other counties as well.

The flash flooding will start around 12 Thursday afternoon and if you live in flood-prone areas, you'll want to start preparing now. Have an evacuation plan in place and know where you can go for shelter. Also, have a waterproof container to store important documents in.

We talked to people in Madison County who have experienced flooding in the past. They say they will keep their eye on the forecast throughout the day.

“The first year we were here, we got a lot of rain and we were very concerned because the backyard started to flood and it crept closer and closer to the foundation of the house," said Edward Paquette, who lives in Toney.

If you can, run errands early in the day so you won't have to be on the roads during potential flash floods. If you see water on the road: turn around, don't drown.