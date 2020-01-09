Madison County prepping ahead of severe weather threat

As rain begins moving in, people who live in flood-prone areas need to begin preparing now.

On Little Cove Road in Owens Cross Roads off Highway 72, the homeowners are no strangers to flooding.

Just less than a week ago, the Flint River was at "moderate" flood stage at more than 19 feet. On Thursday, it's well below flood stage at 9.5 feet.

The heavy rain we'll get this weekend could cause the river to rise again.

People who live in the area told WAAY 31 they're already preparing just in case they get stuck at home due of flooding.

"We go ahead and buy supplies up before something happens," said Sandra Luna.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency said it’s currently keeping an eye on the weather, putting together a plan and figuring out staffing.