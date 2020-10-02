Madison County political party leaders react to President Trump coronavirus news

Leaders of the Madison County Republican and Democratic parties are reacting to the news that President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

The chairmen of the Republican and Democratic parties in Madison County said their candidates and volunteers already keep coronavirus safety measures in mind for all campaign situations, and no campaign events are currently canceled or postponed because of the virus.

Both the local Democratic and Republican parties said they're doing everything they can to keep volunteers safe this campaign season by having them wear masks and social distancing.

Whether it's knocking on doors, placing signs, or leaving hang tags on doors, both parties told me the goal is to not only encourage voters to get out and vote but also keep volunteers safe.

Additionally, the chairmen of both parties said they share a bipartisan hope that president and Mrs. Trump recover from the virus soon.

"We are praying for the first lady and President Trump. We wish them to have a speedy recovery and mild symptoms certainly we are worried about them but we hope for the best," Brad Taylor, chairman of Madison County Republican Party said.

"Let's really monitor the president's recovery. I think that should really be more important than a lot of other things. Politics aside, like I said, I don't wish this on anyone regardless of whether you're my political ally or political opponent. It's just not something you wish on any person," said Anthony Daniels, Chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party.

The next Presidential debate is scheduled for October 15th. Both men explained whether there is a debate or not that night they don't see it impacting the general election.Both believe the majority of voters have already decided on who they will vote for in November.