Madison County plans to fight state over Confederate monument removal fine

Madison County plans to fight a state fine over the removal of a Confederate statute outside the county courthouse.

The 24-foot-tall statue was taken down in October and moved to Maple Hill Cemetery. (Read more HERE and HERE)

The state filed suit against Madison County for violating the Memorial Preservation Act.

The county says it doesn’t owe the state a $25,000 fine since the state never responded to its waiver request in the allotted time.

The county also argues the Memorial Preservation Act is unconstitutional.