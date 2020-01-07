Madison County parents sentenced in death of 11-month-old daughter

Two Madison County parents were sentenced in the death of their 11-month old daughter
Joshua Foster and Porsha Bole were both convicted of aggravated child abuse. Doctors say their daughter died after being given a lethal dose of medicine
Court documents state Foster will spend the rest of his life in prison and Bole will spend 50 years in prison.
Doctors said contributing factors to the baby's death were dehydration and she was malnourished. She weighed only 10 pounds when she died last year at the couples home in Hazel Green.
According to the Madison County District Attorney's Office, a bowl full of Benadryl and sleeping pills were found at the home.
The couple is only being charged with aggravated child abuse because the state could not prove who gave the baby the medicine.
Foster's sentence was longer due to prior two prior felony convictions.
