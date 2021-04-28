Madison County parents react to President Biden's spending plan for pre-school

President Joe Biden wants to make pre-school free for all Americans.

"I'm really excited about this plan. I know it would be very helpful for a lot of families like ourselves," said Matt Jones.

Many parents WAAY 31 spoke with Wednesday night say pre-school is one of the most expensive things for their children, but a major necessity to starting their lives off right.

Knowing that President Biden is trying to make this more accessible for all​ Americans has parents like Matt Jones happy.

"Childcare costs as much as our rent did every month," said Jones.

Jones told us at one point, he had to take his son out​​ of daycare to make ends meet because he got laid off due to COVID. Now, he's employed again, his family has a system going and he's happy he can get his son back in the hands of teachers.

"During these first few years, they're incredibly important. Whenever they're starting to learn languages and how to speak, this is when they can learn pretty quickly," he said. "At such a young age, she can count to 10 and knows all her animals. We do a lot of reading at home, but it doesn't compare to the 8 hours a day they sit with her there," said Tala McCreless.

Under Biiden's spending plan, he wants to make pre-school free for any family regardless of income. This would be a $200 billion investment if approved.

McCreless is a mother to a one-year-old and told us the benefits to early education are something that's beneficial to social skills and her advancements across the board.

Some parents told us you can also start the process at home, but the executive director of Village of Promise says due to COVID, that's not feasible for others.

"Yes, it starts at home, but if you're on a very limited income, a book at Barnes and Noble and knowing how to map out your career path is a very difficult thing," said Dr. Libby Parker.

At Village of Promise, they offer a variety of educational programs for families who need on a sliding scale based on income.

Right now, this is just a proposal, but many are hoping it will become a reality in the near future. But, at the end of the day, all of the parents we spoke with say access to education is something that shouldn't be a debate.