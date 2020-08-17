Madison County now listed as 'low risk' by health department

Officials said Monday they believe we may be past the peak of coronavirus in Madison County, pointing to a consistent trend of the number of positive cases dropping.

The county is now listed as green -- or low risk -- on the department of health’s risk indicator dashboard.

Across North Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Morgan and Marshall counties are now also considered low risk.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said positive cases percentages peak the week of July 18 and have been declining ever since.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Monday was a “good day” after news of the risk level drop.

“We’re doing all the right steps right now,” Battle said. “If everybody will continue to do those, we’re gonna find ourselves in a very good place in several months.”

Monday afternoon, Battle said the number of people in quarantine across Madison County had dropped below 1,000 -- the lowest total since July 8. “Which tells you that we are now starting to flatten the curve and block the spike,” Battle explained.

Spillers pointed out the numbers for hospitalizations, positive testing and total testing are also down. The number of people getting tested locally dropped to the point Huntsville Hospital isn’t doing drive through remote tests this week.

Spillers attributes the trend to community masking and distancing.

“Everybody can debate whether it does or does not help, the numbers are showing that what we put into place a month ago has made a substantial difference in the amount of covid that’s in our communities,” he said.

While things seem to be moving in the right direction, both Spillers and Battle stressed there is still work to do.

“Follow through, finish strong, let’s keep on doing what we’ve been doing,” the mayor said.

Spillers added it’s important to stay vigilant with students going back to school and Labor Day just around the corner. He said coronavirus cases jumped after Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.