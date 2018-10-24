Madison County not seeing nationwide drug death trends

New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a relatively minor increase in the number of opioid-related deaths between March 2017 and March 2018. The number of heroin-related deaths took a small step down, but during that time cocaine use spiked. The drug killed an additional 2,500 people in just one year.

"You always have that worry of that pendulum swing. That things are going to get even worse," Lisa Shepard, substance abuse director at Quick Care Addiction to Wellness, said.

"We have not seen a rise of cocaine use in our practice," Shepard said.

The Madison County coroner and HEMSI spokesperson both told WAAY 31 the same thing: the nationwide spike in cocaine deaths just hasn't hit Huntsville. However, Shepard said the study still makes sense.

"You do see that trend of if I can't get what I really want I'm going to get what I can get to make me function," Shepard said.

Political and law enforcement leaders are attacking the opioid crisis from every angle, but in the process Shepard said they could be tipping the scale in favor of more accessible drugs.

"It's cheaper for people to find heroin than it is for them to get opiates," Shepard said.

According to the Madison County coroner, opioids are still the leading drug killer in our area, but the number of drug deaths are going down.

He told WAAY 31 Madison County is projected to see 61 drug-related deaths this year. There were 75 drug deaths in 2017.