Madison County noise ordinance on ballot

When Madison county voters head to the polls next Tuesday they'll vote on a noise ordinance. Right now, people who live in unincorporated areas can be as loud as they want, but an amendment on the ballot could change that.

Stephanie Green said she doesn't like hearing noise from the Huntsville Dragstrip in Madison County.

"It's like a mile or mile and half away and you can hear it all night. Especially Friday and Saturday nights. It goes on for sometimes 3 to 4 hours and at least till 11 o'clock at night." she said.

Next week she'll be voting for a noise ordinance to be put in place in Madison county. Some people who live near the drag strip said they don't mind it.

"We went to the drag strip before we moved the house so we knew it was going to be there," said Chris Christian who also lives near it.

The amendment on the ballot says the Madison County Commission would be able to adopt ordinances or resolutions about the noise allowed in the county, but isn't specific about what it would be.

Voters said the ordinance is a big reason they'll headed to the polls next week. WAAY 31 reached out to the Huntsville Dragway on Tuesday. They declined to comment until after the election.