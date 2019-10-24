Madison County noise ordinance halts construction of haunted house

An impending noise ordinance in Madison County has stopped construction of a haunted house.

The owner of Stitch Factory Farms Fall Attraction in Hazel Green says he can't finish construction until they get a permit under the new law. He won't be able to open until next year.

The owner told WAAY 31 he hopes details of the ordinance are hammered out soon.

The attraction is supposed to be a farm turned haunted house with actors, sound effects and hundreds of people screaming with adrenaline. That all has to wait until after October 30th to see what kind of restrictions they might have.

"We'll have lots of scarecrows, lots of clowns, all kinds of great stuff, but it's going to be loud," said Jodie Wallace.

Wallace owns the upcoming Stitch Factory Farms. He told WAAY 31 he started building this summer, but stopped when he heard the ordinance was being drafted. He didn't want neighbors complaining of the noise and isn't yet able to get a permit the ordinance will require.

"We've missed this season. We cannot open this season, because we can't get a permit. If they can get this deal pushed through, we're good for 2020 and we'll open," he said.

Voters approved the noise ordinance in 2018. Nearly a year later, commissioners are just now putting a draft on their website. It limits decibel levels to 85 during the day and 75 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The ordinance exempts anyone who has a permit, which Wallace plans on getting so he's ready for next Halloween.

"This part of the county, the kids don't have to drive so far, and it's close, and we think we'll have a good turnout," he said.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing next week, October 30th. They hope to finalize the ordinance before the year ends.

A first violation is a $50 fine. A second offense or failure to pay could result in a $500 fine, and would be a Class C felony.