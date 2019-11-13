Madison County noise ordinance goes into effect in January

The noise ordinance in Madison County will now go into effect in January.

It was previously scheduled for December, but at a meeting Wednesday morning, county commissioners pushed it back to give the sheriff's office more time to decide how to enforce the regulations.

The ordinance says you can't exceed 85 decibels during the day. That's about the sound of a motorcycle. It says you can't exceed 75 decibels overnight, which is like an alarm clock.

Commissioners made some exemptions, including fireworks on holidays, hunting and aircraft.