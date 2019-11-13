Clear
BREAKING NEWS Emergency crews respond to Madison County wreck blocking traffic Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 1 critically injured in wreck at U.S. 31, Elm Street intersection in Athens Full Story

Madison County noise ordinance goes into effect in January

It was previously scheduled for December, but at a meeting Wednesday morning, county commissioners pushed it back.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:34 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The noise ordinance in Madison County will now go into effect in January.

It was previously scheduled for December, but at a meeting Wednesday morning, county commissioners pushed it back to give the sheriff's office more time to decide how to enforce the regulations.

The ordinance says you can't exceed 85 decibels during the day. That's about the sound of a motorcycle. It says you can't exceed 75 decibels overnight, which is like an alarm clock.

Commissioners made some exemptions, including fireworks on holidays, hunting and aircraft.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events