The noise ordinance in Madison County will now go into effect in January.
It was previously scheduled for December, but at a meeting Wednesday morning, county commissioners pushed it back to give the sheriff's office more time to decide how to enforce the regulations.
The ordinance says you can't exceed 85 decibels during the day. That's about the sound of a motorcycle. It says you can't exceed 75 decibels overnight, which is like an alarm clock.
Commissioners made some exemptions, including fireworks on holidays, hunting and aircraft.
Related Content
- Madison County noise ordinance goes into effect in January
- Madison County noise ordinance on ballot
- Noise ordinance coming to Madison County
- Madison County Commission approves new noise ordinance
- Madison County commissioners to discuss county-wide noise ordinance
- Madison County noise ordinance halts construction of haunted house
- Madison County Tiger walk
- Noise advisory issued for Redstone Arsenal nighttime helicopter operations
- Earthquake reported in Madison County
Scroll for more content...